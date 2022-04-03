Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have been out of the zone in their last two games of IPL 2022. Meanwhile, Punjab Kings (PBKS) showed some exceptional batting in the first match against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) but were minimally invasive against KKR in their second game and lost by six wickets. Dream11 is one of the popular fantasy games and has become quite popular among its users as it allows them to earn real cash, and a great way to do that is by picking the right fantasy playing XI. So here are some players you must-have in your CSK vs PBKS IPL 2022 Dream11 Team. CSK vs PBKS Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About TATA IPL 2022 Match 11.

CSK vs PBKS Dream11 Selection Best Pick: Bhanuka Rajapaksa (PBKS)

With his consistent batting in the last two games of IPL 2022, Bhanuka Rajapaksa is proving key in the batting line-up for PBKS. He scored 43(22) against RCB and 31(9) in their last match against KKR. He is our key player from PBKS to watch out for as they play CSK on Sunday.

CSK vs PBKS Dream11 Selection Best Pick: Rahul Chahar (PBKS)

He was the most economical bowler of PBKS in their previous match against KKR. He took two wickets and gave away just 13 runs in his four overs to defend the low total of 137. So far, the bowler has taken three wickets in IPL 2022 in two games that he played. PBKS will be reliant on the bowler as they play CSK in their next game. IPL 2022 Points Table Updated With NRR.

CSK vs PBKS Dream11 Selection Best Pick: Robin Uthappa (CSK)

CSK managed to put a competitive total of 210 against LSG, majorly contributed by opener Robin Uthappa. He scored a half-century off just 27 balls to help the middle order forward the innings positively. Robin is the player who will be the X-factor for CSK as they play PBKS on Sunday.

CSK vs PBKS Dream11 Selection Best Pick: Dwayne Bravo (CSK)

The West Indies bowler Bravo had a good time bowling against KKR in the opening match as he had three wickets to his name on that day. In CSK’s last game against PBKS, though bowler couldn’t bowl up to the mark but managed to take one wicket. He will be the player to look for as, on his day, he can make the life of a batsman miserable.

CSK vs PBKS Dream11 Selection Best Pick: Shivam Dube (CSK)

After his disappointing performance against KKR, Shivam Dube recovered well and gave a decent performance against PBKS. He scored 49 of 30 balls to help his side post a reasonable total of 210 runs. He will be our key player as CSK plays PBKS on Sunday.

