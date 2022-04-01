Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 1 (ANI): Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Shreyas Iyer won the toss and opted to bowl first against Punjab Kings here at Wankhede Stadium on Friday.

KKR made one change as Shivam Mavi comes in for Sheldon Jackson. Punjab make one change as Kagiso Rabada replaces Sandeep Sharma.

Punjab Kings will be looking to continue their winning momentum with Kagiso Rabada available while the Knight Riders will be keen to bounce back from their loss.

This will be the second game for the Punjab Kings in the current edition while the third one for the Knights.

At the time of toss, Shreyas Iyer said: "We're going to bowl first. The reason is obviously the swimming pool (of dew) that's visible in the evenings. As I said last game, it's about giving it your all to defend no matter what score you have on the board. All the players are dedicated and focused to perform their roles for the last two games. We can't complain (about having three games in a week), we're all professionals."

At the time of toss, Mayank Agarwal said: "We need to start well, assess the conditions early and bat well. We're just looking to play with the right attitude and right energy, if we do that, the results will take care of themselves. I thought he (Sandeep) bowled well last game but we had to get KG back in."

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Shreyas Iyer(c), Sam Billings(w), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Shivam Mavi and Varun Chakaravarthy.

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Mayank Agarwal(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Bhanuka Rajapaksa(w), Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, Raj Bawa, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada and Rahul Chahar. (ANI)

