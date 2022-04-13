Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 13 (ANI): Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to field against Punjab Kings in their IPL 2022 match here at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium on Wednesday.

For MI, Tymal Mills replaced Ramandeep Singh and made his place in the Playing XI.

Speaking at the toss, Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma said, "We will bowl first. Looks like a similar pitch to the ones we have played, there will be help for the pacer, need to exploit. Just one change - Tymal Mills is back, replacing Ramandeep. Just want the guys to keep their heads high, it's important not to lose focus, keep trying harder and harder to get the points. Looking forward to doing well as a team."

Speaking at the toss, Punjab Kings skipper Mayank Agarwal said, "We didn't think about the toss and were prepared to do both. No changes in the playing XI for us, we've been playing good cricket, need to win the big moments. Jonty is a great personality, nice to have him around."

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Jaydev Unadkat, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills and Basil Thampi.

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Mayank Agarwal(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow(w), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma, Odean Smith, Shahrukh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora and Arshdeep Singh. (ANI)

