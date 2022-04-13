Rajasthan Royals will face off against Gujarat Titans in match 24 of Indian Premier League 2022. The RR vs GT clash in IPL 2022 will be played at the DY Patil Sports Stadium in Navi Mumbai on April 14, 2022 (Thursday) at 07:30 PM IST. So ahead of the IPL 2022 clash, we bring you the RR vs GT betting odds along with the win predictions. RR vs GT Preview.

Rajasthan Royals are at the top of the points table with three wins in four and will be looking to remain there as they take on the newcomers. Meanwhile, Gujarat Titans have been brilliant in their first-ever IPL season but their three-game winning run came to an end last time. Both teams have great players in their ranks and are searching for the pole position.

RR vs GT Betting Odds and Tips

According to the bookmakers, Rajasthan Royals are the favourites to win the match. Bet365 have put the odds in favour of RR to come away with maximum points from the encounter. RR have the odds of 1.8 in their favour while GT are a 2.O0 underdog.

RR vs GT Win Predictions

RR vs GT (Google)

According to Google Predictions, Rajasthan Royals are tipped to come away with a win from the encounter. RR have a 52% chance of winning the encounter compared to GT' 48%. This will be the first-ever meeting between the two teams.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 13, 2022 04:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).