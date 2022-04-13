Carlo Ancelotti's position at the Real Madrid dugout is in danger and the Los Blancos are searching for a replacement for the Italian. Ancelotti returned to manage the Spanish side at the start of the season but his spell could come to an end after just one season as club president Florentino Perez has doubts over the continuity of the coach. Champions League 2021–2022: Real Madrid Qualify for the Semifinals, Resisting Brave Chelsea Fightback.

According to a report from El Nacional, Real Madrid are looking at Joachim Low to replace Carlo Ancelotti at the helm. The German manager led his country to the FIFA World Cup triumph in 2014 and managed them for over 15 years. He has been away from the game since 2021 but could be back with an opportunity to coach the Spanish giants.

Carlo Ancelotti has done a decent job with Real Madrid in his first season back. Real Madrid are set to win another league title. The Los Blancos have also reached the semi-finals of the Champions League after overcoming Chelsea 5-4 on aggregate in the final eight.

Despite the team’s success, there are doubts about his approach. Many believe that the Italian’s tactics have been poor throughout the season as the team has failed to show up in some important games.

Real Madrid’s performance in the first leg against PSG was heavily criticised as the team were lucky to come away with only a 1-0 defeat, which they managed to overturn. The Los Blancos were again poor in the most recent El Clasico, getting thrashed 4-0 by rivals Barcelona, who are in a transition phase.

It is understood that after the recent performance against Chelsea, Florentino Perez is looking to appoint Joachim Low in charge. The Real Madrid president is a huge fan of the German coach and trusts him to lead the project for the coming years.

