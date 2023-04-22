Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 22 (ANI): Mumbai Indians youngster Arjun Tendulkar picked up his first wicket in front of the home crowd against Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at Wankhede Stadium on Saturday, however, he also ended up featuring in an unwanted record.

Arjun conceded 31 runs in the 16th over and with that over he bowled the second most expensive over by an MI bowler in the IPL. Daniel Sams holds the first position as he conceded 35 runs against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in 2022. For the third position there is a tie between three players as Pawan Suyal against Royal Challengers Bangalore (2014), Alzarri Joseph against Rajasthan Royals (2019) and Mitchell McClenaghan vs PBKS (2017) have conceded 28 runs each.

Arjun's over turned out to be crucial in Saturday's match as it shifted the momentum in favour of Punjab Kings.

PBKS got to a flying start even though they lost the wicket of Matthew Short (11) quite early in the innings. The talented duo of Indian youngsters Prabhsimran Singh and Atharva Taide played some beautiful shots that kept the PBKS scoreboard ticking. PBKS crossed the 50-run mark in 5.3 overs. At the end of six overs, PBKS end the powerplay at 58/1 with Prabhsimran Singh (25*) and Atharva Taide (19*) unbeaten.

However, Mumbai orchestrated Punjab's downfall in the middle overs as Arjun Tendulkar stepped up and picked up his first wicket in front of the home crowd. The young pacer trapped Prabhsimran Singh (25) right in front of the stumps with a yorker. Piyush Chawla followed up quickly to give control of the match to MI. Atharva Taide was dismissed by Chawla for a score of 29 (17).

PBKS managed to put up a score of 83/4 in 10 overs, with Sam Curran (0*) and Harpreet Singh Bhatia (1*) unbeaten on the crease.

Sam Curran and Harpreet started to set up a counterattack as PBKS slowly crossed the 100-run mark in 13.4 overs.

Curran and Harpreet picked the youngster Arjun Tendulkar as their target in the 16th over. Arjun conceded six boundaries in his over and he ended up conceding 31 runs which allowed PBKS to set their eyes on 200 plus total. Both batters displayed confidence in their batting and MI bowlers started to leak runs all over the field. This over became the turning point of the entire match.

Cameron Green came into the attack after to control the damage which was caused in the last two overs. The Australian all-rounder was successful in breaking up the partnership as Harpreet tried to rotate the strike, but the ball ended up crashing into the stumps.

It seemed as if MI could keep PBKS from crossing the 200-run mark but Jitesh Sharma struck two consecutive sixes to put PBKS right on track. Sam Curran's mesmerising knock came to an end as he became Jofra Archer's first wicket in MI colours for a score of 55(29). However, Jitesh Sharma struck two sixes in three balls to put Jason Behrendorff under pressure. The Australian came back on th next ball as Jitesh stepped out to play a shot on the offside, however, he ended up missing the ball completely, and the ball ended up clipping the bails off the stumps. Jitesh's came to an end with a score of 25(7).

Harpreet Brar came on to face the final two balls of the first innings. He struck a four on the first ball, but lost his wicket following a run out on the final ball of the 20th over.

PBKS ended the first innings with a score of 214/8 in 20 overs. (ANI)

