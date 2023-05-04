Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 4 (ANI): Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) stand-in skipper Nitish Rana completed 2,000 runs for the franchise on Thursday.

Rana reached this accomplishment during his side's Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Hyderabad.

Also Read | Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh Take Struggling KKR to 171/9 Against SRH in IPL 2023 Clash.

In the match, Rana scored 42 off 31 balls. His knock consisted of three fours and three sixes. His runs came at a strike rate of 135.48.

Prior to joining KKR in 2018, Rana represented Mumbai Indians. For MI, he played 17 matches and scored 437 runs at an average of 31.21 and a strike rate of 128.91. His best score for the side was 70 and he scored four fifties for the side.

Also Read | Anurag Thakur, Yogi Adityanath to Launch Khelo India University Games 2023 Logo and Mascot.

In 84 matches for KKR, Rana has scored 2,019 runs in 80 innings at an average of 27.65 with a strike rate of 137.39. He has 12 fifties for the side, with best score of 87.

In his entire IPL career, Rana has scored 2,456 runs at an average of 28.23 in 101 matches, with 16 fifties and a strike rate of 135.77. His best score is 87.

His best season came in 2021 as a part of KKR. In 17 matches, he scored 383 runs at an average of 29.46, with two fifties and a strike rate of 121.97. His best score was 80 that season.

Coming to the match, KKR opted to bat first after opting to bat first.

They could post 171/9 in their 20 overs. Rinku Singh (46 in 35 balls), Nitish (42 in 31 balls) and Andre Russell (24 in 15 balls) were among the standout batters for KKR.

Marco Jansen (2/24) and T Natrajan (2/30) were the standout bowlers for SRH. Aiden Markram, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande and Kartik Tyagi got a wicket each.

KKR (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Jason Roy, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana(c), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy.

SRH (Playing XI): Mayank Agarwal, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), Harry Brook, Abdul Samad, Marco Jansen, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kartik Tyagi, T Natarajan. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)