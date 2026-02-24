Former England star Moeen Ali has issued a firm warning regarding the upcoming draft for The Hundred, stating that players will not remain silent if they perceive a boycott against Pakistani cricketers. His comments follow widespread reports that the four franchises in the tournament now co-owned by Indian Premier League (IPL) investors may refrain from bidding on Pakistan players during the March auction. Pakistan Will Be Knocked Out of T20 World Cup 2026 if They Lose Super 8 Match Against England?
The controversy marks a significant moment for the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) as it navigates the first season under a new private investment model. Four of the eight teams, Manchester Super Giants, MI London, Southern Brave, and Sunrisers Leeds, are now at least partially controlled by entities with deep roots in the IPL, where Pakistani players have been excluded since 2009.
Moeen Ali: Players 'Will Not Stay Silent'
Speaking to Telegraph Sport, Moeen Ali expressed his concern that geopolitical tensions could influence recruitment in a UK-based league. "In the UK, I'm not sure that can happen, and I hope it doesn't happen," Moeen said. "It would be a massive shame, and I’m sure the ECB will definitely keep an eye out."
Moeen, who has been a prominent figure in English cricket for over a decade, suggested that any sign of nationality-based discrimination would trigger a collective response from the playing community. "There’ll be a group of players that will speak up," he added. "I think players should speak up. Anyone that has any sort of concern for these kind of things, it doesn't matter if they have Pakistani heritage, should speak up." Michael Vaughan Urges ECB To Intervene Amid Reports of IPL-Owned Franchises Snubbing Pakistan Cricket in The Hundred 2026 Auction.
The "Unwritten Rule" Controversy
The debate intensified after reports surfaced citing player agents who claimed they had been informed that interest in Pakistani talent would be limited to the four franchises without IPL links. One agent reportedly described the avoidance of Pakistan players as an "unwritten rule" within leagues involving Indian investment, such as South Africa's SA20 and the UAE’s ILT20.
Despite these reports, interest from the players remains high. Over 60 Pakistani cricketers, including high-profile stars like Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, and Shadab Khan, have officially registered for the draft. Under the current structure, their only potential destinations may be the remaining four teams: London Spirit, Welsh Fire, Birmingham Phoenix, and Trent Rockets.
IPL-Linked Franchises in The Hundred (2026)
|Franchise
|IPL Connection
|Ownership Stake
|Manchester Super Giants
|RPSG Group (Lucknow Super Giants)
|Co-owned
|MI London
|Indiawin Sports (Mumbai Indians)
|Co-owned
|Southern Brave
|GMR Group (Delhi Capitals)
|Co-owned
|Sunrisers Leeds
|Sun TV Network (Sunrisers Hyderabad)
|Co-owned
ECB and Anti-Discrimination Policies
The ECB finds itself under pressure to uphold the tournament’s inclusivity standards. A spokesperson for the board recently reiterated that The Hundred remains open to players from all nations and that all eight teams are expected to reflect that diversity.
ECB Chief Executive Richard Gould previously stated that "clear anti-discrimination policies" are in place to ensure fairness. However, critics point out that while the ECB governs the league, individual franchises retain autonomy over their recruitment and bidding strategies during the auction process.
As the draft on 11 March approaches, the selection, or lack thereof, of Pakistani players is expected to be a major talking point for both the players’ union and the Independent Cricket Regulator (ICR).
