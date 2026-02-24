England’s white-ball captain Harry Brook will not feature in the IPL 2026 season. The 25-year-old middle-order batter has been officially barred from the tournament and its player auctions until 2028 following the enforcement of a new regulatory policy by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Pakistan Semi-Final Scenario After Defeat Against England in T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Match.

The decision comes after Brook withdrew from two consecutive IPL seasons at the eleventh hour. Having been purchased by Delhi Capitals for INR 4 crore in 2024 and subsequently by another franchise for INR 6.25 crore in 2025, his last-minute withdrawals for personal reasons prompted complaints from franchises regarding disrupted squad planning.

Harry Brook IPL Ban Explained

The BCCI introduced a strict "commitment clause" ahead of the 2026 cycle to prevent players from backing out after being bought at auction. Under these updated regulations:

Automatic Suspension: Any player who registers for the auction and is successfully bid for, but then withdraws before the season starts, faces an automatic two-year ban from the tournament and future auctions.

Eligibility Window: Brook, who was the first high-profile overseas player to be sanctioned under this rule, will only be eligible to re-enter the IPL market during the 2028 Mega Auction.

Harry Brook’s Recent Franchise Status

Tournament Team Status IPL 2026 None Banned (until 2028) The Hundred (UK) Sunrisers Leeds Retained (£470,000) T20 World Cup England Active (Captain)

Focus Shifts to The Hundred

While his IPL prospects are on hold, Brook has secured his domestic future in the United Kingdom. He was recently confirmed as the cornerstone of the Sunrisers Leeds (formerly Northern Superchargers) for the 2026 edition of The Hundred.

The Leeds-based franchise, now co-owned by the Sun Group (the owners of Sunrisers Hyderabad), signed Brook to a record-breaking £470,000 deal. This retention makes him the highest-paid player in the history of the competition.

Impact on IPL 2026 Auction

Brook’s absence was a primary talking point during the IPL 2026 mini-auction held in Abu Dhabi last December. With one of the world's most explosive middle-order batters unavailable, teams like Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings shifted their focus toward other overseas talent, such as Australia's Cameron Green, who commanded a significant premium. Despite the ban, Brook remains a central figure in international cricket, recently leading England to the Super 8 stage of the ongoing T20 World Cup with a 50-ball century against Pakistan.

