Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 22 (ANI): Punjab Kings on Saturday posted their second-highest total against Mumbai Indians (MI) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match at Wankhede Stadium.

In the match, PBKS posted 214/8 in their 20 overs.

The highest total for Punjab Kings against MI is 230/3, which they posted back in 2017.

PBKS has also posted totals of 198/4 (Indore, 2017), 198/5 (Pune, 2022) and 197/4 (Mumbai, 2019) against the five-time champions.

Coming to the match, MI won the toss and opted to field first against PBKS. PBKS inning ended at 214/8 in their 20 overs. Sam Curran (55), Harpreet Singh (41) and Atharva Taide (29) were among the top batters for Punjab. Piyush Chawla (2/15 in three overs) was the pick of the bowlers for MI.

MI's innings is currently in progress.

MI (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Tilak Varma, Arjun Tendulkar, Hrithik Shokeen, Jofra Archer, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff

PBKS (Playing XI): Atharva Taide, Prabhsimran Singh, Matthew Short, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh. (ANI)

