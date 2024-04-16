Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 16 (ANI): Following his blazing 109-run knock against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 on Tuesday, bowling-allrounder Sunil Narine became the first cricketer to smash a hundred and take 100 wickets in the T20 tournament.

The Caribbean also became the third KKR batter to smash a century after Brendon McCullum and Venkatesh Iyer. McCullum was the first player to slam a hundred for KKR in the 2008 season of the IPL against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

Also Read | List of Centuries in IPL 2024: Batsmen With Hundreds in Indian Premier League Season 17.

Meanwhile, Venkatesh was the second KKR player to slam a century, he achieved it in the 2023 season against the Mumbai Indians (MI).

With the help of 109-run knock, Narine became the third player to take a hat-trick and score a century in the IPL. Earlier, Rohit Sharma and Shane Watson achieved the remarkable feat.

Also Read | On Which Channel Pakistan vs New Zealand 2024 Will be Telecast Live in India? How To Watch PAK vs NZ T20I Matches Live Streaming Online?.

Narine smashed 13 fours and 6 sixes during his time on the crease at a strike rate of 194.64. The 35-year-old was also the first KKR player to score a century at the iconic Eden Gardens infront of the home crowd.

Recapping the first inning of the match, Sanju Samson-led RR won the toss and decided to field first. Meanwhile, Narine (109), Angkrish Raghuvanshi (30), Rinku Singh (20*) powered KKR to 223/6.

Avesh Khan and Kuldeep Sen bagged two wickets each in their respective spell to lead the RR bowling attack. On the other hand, Boult and Chahal picked up one wicket each.

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (Wk/C), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Sen, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Philip Salt (Wk), Sunil Narine, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Shreyas Iyer (C), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Varun Chakaravarthy, Harshit Rana. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)