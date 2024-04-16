IPL 2024: T20 Records Tumble During Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Run Fest

During the match, both teams combined to put up an aggregate score of 523 runs at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. While chasing the record-breaking total of 288, RCB came close but suffered a 25-run loss. RCB ended the game with a score of 262/7 and became the first team to score 250 runs while chasing a target in the history of the IPL.

Agency News ANI| Apr 16, 2024 12:16 PM IST
IPL 2024: T20 Records Tumble During Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Run Fest
Dinesh Karthik in action for Royal Challengers Bengaluru against Sunrisers Hyderabad (Photo Credit: Twitter/@IPL)

Records tumbled as boundaries rained at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium during the Royal Challengers Bengaluru's clash with SunRisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The exuberant crowd saw a run fest, which produced a total of 81 boundaries and 549 runs in 40 overs. This was the highest aggregate score struck in a T20 match. Before runs flowed effortlessly from the bat of batters on Monday, the highest aggregate came in a match that took place in the ongoing season, when SRH stood victorious against the five-time champion Mumbai Indians. Glenn Maxwell Takes 'Mental and Physical Break' from IPL 2024, Reveals He Himself Opted Out of RCB vs SRH Clash.

During the match, both teams combined to put up an aggregate score of 523 runs at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. While chasing the record-breaking total of 288, RCB came close but suffered a 25-run loss. RCB ended the game with a score of 262/7 and became the first team to score 250 runs while chasing a target in the history of the IPL.

RCB vs SRH IPL 2024 Stat Highlights

In the high-scoring clash, fans witnessed the joint-highest number of boundaries in a T20 match. Both teams combined to score a total of 81 boundaries, which included 43 fours and 38 sixes. South Africa's clash against the West Indies in Centurion, 2023, also saw both teams accumulate 81 boundaries, which included 46 fours and 35 sixes.

As the ball sailed into the stands at regular intervals throughout the game, this match has now set the joint-highest record for most sixes in a T20 match with 38 maximums. SRH's clash against MI also saw the ball smacked into the stands 38 times. Travis Head, Pat Cummins Guide Sunrisers Hyderabad to 25-Run Win Against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2024.

Coming to the match, after putting SRH to bat, Travis Head (102) and Heinrich Klaasen's (67) blitz powered the visitors to 287/3. In reply, Kohli (42) and du Plessis (62) provided the ideal start but wickets falling consistently impeded their chase. Dinesh Karthik starred with the bat yet again with a sensational knock of 83. Yet it wasn't enough to take his team across the finish line.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

