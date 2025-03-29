Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], March 29 (ANI): Gujarat Titans' Sai Sudharsan continued his consistent run in the Indian Premier League (IPL) with a brilliant half-century against Mumbai Indians (MI) at Ahmedabad on Saturday. He also accomplished another high in powerplay batting, which is the biggest in the history of the league.

During the match against MI, Sudarshan played a fine knock of 63 in 41 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes. His runs came at a strike rate of 153.66.

This knock came after a half-century against PBKS, a knock of 74 in just 48 balls. Sudharsan is the second-highest run-getter so far in IPL 2025, with 137 runs at an average of 68.50 and a strike rate of 167.07, with the best score of 74.

As per CricViz Analyst, Sudharsan has batted 22 times in the powerplay and has been dismissed only thrice. His batting average of 110 in this phase is the best by an IPL batter ever (minimum of 20 innings), followed by Kevin Pietersen (98) and Travis Head (71).

In his previous six innings in the IPL, Sudharsan has scored 395 runs at an average of 79.00, with a strike rate of over 170. He has scored a century and four fifties in the last six innings, with the best score of 103.

Coming to the match, MI won the toss and opted to bowl first. GT openers Shubman Gill (38 in 27 balls, with four boundaries and a six) and Sai Sudarshan put the team to a fine start with a 78-run stand. Another half-century stand came between Sudarshan and Jos Buttler (39 in 24 balls, with five fours and a six). Sudarshan played a solid knock of 63 in 41 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes. From 179/4, GT suffered a mini-collapse towards the end as they were restricted to 196/8 in 20 overs.

Skipper Hardik Pandya (2/29) was the pick of the bowlers for MI, while Trent Boult, Deepak Chahar, Mujeeb ur Rahman and Satyanarayana Raju took a wicket each. (ANI)

