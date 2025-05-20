New Delhi [India], May 20 (ANI): The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on May 23 has been shifted from M. Chinnaswamy Staium to Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

"The TATA IPL Match No. 65 between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) has been relocated to the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, due to unfavourable weather conditions in Bengaluru," BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said in a statement.

Also Read | CSK vs RR Live Score Updates of IPL 2025: Get Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Toss Winner Result, Live Commentary and Full Scorecard Online of Indian Premier League Match 62.

RCB have already qualified for the playoffs with 17 points, and still have two matches to play. They are currently sitting in the second spot with eight wins, three losses and one no result.

On the other hand, the Hyderabad-based franchise have been eliminated from the ongoing 18th edition of the cash-rich league. They are currently placed at the eighth spot, with four wins, seven losses and a no result.

Also Read | Manchester City vs Bournemouth Premier League 2024-25 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Earlier, the highly-anticipated clash between the Rajat Patidar-led side and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the IPL 2025 was abandoned due to persistant rain in Bengaluru on Saturday.

As the match number 58 of the ongoing competition was abondone, the Knight Riders were knocked out of the tounament. They are now placed on sixth in the points table with five wins and six defeats, they have 13 points.

The Board of Control for Criket in India (BCCI) on Tesday finalised two venues, Mullanpur and Amedabad for the IPL 2025 playoffs.

"After 70 action-packed league-stage matches filled with energy, drama, thrill, and entertainment; the spotlight will shift to the New PCA Stadium in New Chandigarh as it gears up to host the much-awaited Qualifier 1 - featuring the top-two ranked sides on Thursday, May 29th followed by an engrossing Eliminator clash on Friday, 30th May," Saikia asserted.

"The excitement will elevate further as Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium, the world's largest cricket stadium in the world will host an electrifying Qualifier 2 and the grand Final. The Qualifier 2, to be played between the loser of Qualifier 1 and the winner of the Eliminator, will take place on Sunday, June 1st. The highly-anticipated summit clash, which will crown the winner of the 18th Season of TATA IPL, is set to be played on Tuesday, June 3rd," the statement concluded. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)