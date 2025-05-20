Sixth placed Manchester City have a crucial home tie against Bournemouth coming up this evening with Pep Guardiola’s men looking to secure a win which will give their UEFA Champions League qualification hopes a real boost. It has been a poor campaign for the former English champions and the loss in the FA Cup final against Crystal Palace meant they will finish the season trophyless. Not playing in Europe’s elite competition could hamper their transfer activities and hence it’s a key match for them. Opponents Bournemouth are 11th and have won just two out of their last five games played which showcases little to no momentum. UEFA Europa League 2024–25 Final Preview: Manchester Utd, Tottenham Hotspur Seek To Salvage Season at San Mames Stadium.

Omar Marmoush missed a penalty for Manchester City in the last game, but Pep Guardiola will hand him an opportunity to lead the attack for the hosts. Jeremy Doku and Phil Foden will be deployed on the wings with Kevin de Bruyne as the playmaker. Ilkay Gundogan and Nico Gonzalez form the double pivot in central midfield.

Alex Scott, Ryan Christie and Luis Sinisterra will all miss out for Bournemouth due to injuries. Justin Kluivert and Antoine Semenyo will try and use their pace to create chances from out wide. Evanilson is the target man in the final third with David Brooks providing support as the playmaker. Lewis Cook and Tyler Adams will sit deep and shield the backline.

When is Manchester City vs Bournemouth, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match? See Date, Time and Venue

The Premier League is coming to an end and in their penultimate game in the English Premier League 2024-25 on Wednesday, May 21, Manchester City will host Bournemouth. The Manchester City vs Bournemouth EPL 2024-25 match will be played at Etihad Stadium, Manchester, England

and begin at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Alexis Mac Allister Ruled Out of Liverpool’s Final Premier League 2024–25 Fixture Against Crystal Palace Due to Injury.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Manchester City vs Bournemouth, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match?

The official broadcast partner of the Premier League matches is the Star Sports Network, which will broadcast EPL 2024-25 matches in India. The Manchester City vs Bournemouth live telecast will likely be available on the Star Sports Select TV channels. Man City vs Bournemouth online viewing options are listed below.

How to Get Live Streaming Online of Manchester City vs Bournemouth, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match?

With Star Sports being the official broadcaster, JioHotstar will provide live streaming online of the Premier League 2024-25 in India. Fans can watch the Man City vs Bournemouth live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website. Manchester City will create plenty of chances in this game and should secure an easy win.

