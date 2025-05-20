Out! Chennai Super Kings are falling apart here. They have lost half their side now. Yudhvir Singh came to the attack and Ravindra Jadeja tried to flick him. The ball got a bit uppish and the mid-wicket fielder took a good low catch. Rajasthan Royals are ahead in the game now. Jadeja c Dhruv Jurel b Yudhvir Singh 1(5).
Out! Two wickets in quick succession. With the promotion of Ravichandran Ashwin, Chennai Super Kings were always taking this risk. Ashwin goes for the lofted shot over mid-wicket, doesn't get the whole of it and the deep mid-wicket fielder takes a very good catch in the deep. CSK are in trouble once again. Ashwin c Hetmyer b Hasaranga 13(8).
Out! Ayush Mhatre departs and it is a big wicket for Rajasthan Royals. Mhatre was looking dangerous and taking the game away from RR. Deshpande goes full towards the pads with a long-on deep. Mhatre takes the bait and the aerial route. Kwena Maphaka runs in and takes a good low catch. Important breakthrough for RR. Ayush Mhatre c Kwena Maphaka b Tushar Deshpande 43(20).
Out! Two wickets in the over. Yudhvir Singh has provided the impact straightaway. Bowls the hard length which nips in, Urvil goes for the big shot but miscues to the hands of the mid-on. Kwena Maphaka takes a brilliant jumping catch there. CSK in early trouble. Urvil Patel c Kwena Maphaka b Yudhvir Singh 0(2).
Out! Devon Conway's poor season gets worse. Was trying to get back to touch. Jumps out to hit Yudhvir Singh over the mid-off but gets beaten by the lack of pace and just chips it to the hands of mid-off fielder Riyan Parag. Rajasthan Royals get early breakthrough. Conway c Riyan Parag b Yudhvir Singh 10(8).
Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Kwena Maphaka, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Madhwal.
Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ayush Mhatre, Devon Conway, Urvil Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni(w/c), Anshul Kamboj, Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed.
Toss Update: Rajasthan Royals won the toss and opted to bowl first.
Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score Updates: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season league stage matches are about to get over. Three teams – Gujarat Titans, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings – have qualified for the playoffs. Only one slot is remaining, and there are two contenders – the Mumbai Indians and the Delhi Capitals. In match No. 62 of the IPL 2025, Chennai Super Kings are facing Rajasthan Royals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. You can check the Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals IPL scorecard here. CSK and RR have been eliminated from the ongoing tournament. Both sides will look to prepare for the next season by testing their bench strength. IPL 2025 Play-Off Schedule Announced; Ahmedabad to Host Final and Qualifier 2; Mullanpur to Stage Eliminator and Qualifier 1.
Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Match Scorecard
The Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals are playing their final league stage match of the IPL 2025 season. The 2008 champions will look to end their struggling campaign on a high note. The inaugural champions have registered only three victories in 13 matches. They are coming into this contest with three consecutive defeats. However, there have been some positives in their camp, with Yashasvi Jaiswal showcasing brilliant batting performances, whereas 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi is showing glimpses of his aggressive batting.
Chennai Super Kings are languishing at the bottom of the points table. With one more game to go, the five-time champions are hoping not to finish last. The MS Dhoni-led side is coming into this contest with a victory over the defending champions, Kolkata Knight Riders. Chennai's struggling campaign has seen some positive signs with youngsters like Noor Ahmad, Ayush Mhatre, Dewald Brevis, Urvil Patel and Shaik Rasheed showcasing their talent on a big stage. RCB vs SRH IPL 2025 Match Re-Scheduled to Lucknow Due to Adverse Weather Forecasts in Bengaluru On May 23.
Squads:
Rajasthan Royals Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Kwena Maphaka, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Madhwal, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Shubham Dubey, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Kumar Kartikeya, Ashok Sharma, Kunal Singh Rathore, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Maheesh Theekshana, Lhuan-dre Pretorius
Chennai Super Kings Squad: Ayush Mhatre, Devon Conway, Urvil Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Dewald Brevis, MS Dhoni(w/c), Anshul Kamboj, Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana, Shivam Dube, Deepak Hooda, Jamie Overton, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tripathi, Shreyas Gopal, Sam Curran, Rachin Ravindra, Mukesh Choudhary, Nathan Ellis, Shaik Rasheed, Andre Siddarth C