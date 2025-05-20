Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score Updates: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season league stage matches are about to get over. Three teams – Gujarat Titans, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings – have qualified for the playoffs. Only one slot is remaining, and there are two contenders – the Mumbai Indians and the Delhi Capitals. In match No. 62 of the IPL 2025, Chennai Super Kings are facing Rajasthan Royals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. You can check the Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals IPL scorecard here. CSK and RR have been eliminated from the ongoing tournament. Both sides will look to prepare for the next season by testing their bench strength. IPL 2025 Play-Off Schedule Announced; Ahmedabad to Host Final and Qualifier 2; Mullanpur to Stage Eliminator and Qualifier 1.

Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Match Scorecard

The Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals are playing their final league stage match of the IPL 2025 season. The 2008 champions will look to end their struggling campaign on a high note. The inaugural champions have registered only three victories in 13 matches. They are coming into this contest with three consecutive defeats. However, there have been some positives in their camp, with Yashasvi Jaiswal showcasing brilliant batting performances, whereas 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi is showing glimpses of his aggressive batting.

Chennai Super Kings are languishing at the bottom of the points table. With one more game to go, the five-time champions are hoping not to finish last. The MS Dhoni-led side is coming into this contest with a victory over the defending champions, Kolkata Knight Riders. Chennai's struggling campaign has seen some positive signs with youngsters like Noor Ahmad, Ayush Mhatre, Dewald Brevis, Urvil Patel and Shaik Rasheed showcasing their talent on a big stage. RCB vs SRH IPL 2025 Match Re-Scheduled to Lucknow Due to Adverse Weather Forecasts in Bengaluru On May 23.

Squads:

Rajasthan Royals Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Kwena Maphaka, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Madhwal, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Shubham Dubey, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Kumar Kartikeya, Ashok Sharma, Kunal Singh Rathore, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Maheesh Theekshana, Lhuan-dre Pretorius

Chennai Super Kings Squad: Ayush Mhatre, Devon Conway, Urvil Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Dewald Brevis, MS Dhoni(w/c), Anshul Kamboj, Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana, Shivam Dube, Deepak Hooda, Jamie Overton, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tripathi, Shreyas Gopal, Sam Curran, Rachin Ravindra, Mukesh Choudhary, Nathan Ellis, Shaik Rasheed, Andre Siddarth C