Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 26 (ANI): Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season opener between the defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on March 28 and the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has announced extended metro services and additional commuter facilities to ensure smooth and safe travel for fans.

According to an official media release issued on Wednesday, metro services across Bengaluru will operate beyond regular hours on match day. The last train services from terminal stations have been extended from 11:00 PM up to 2:00 AM in the early hours of the next day.

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The final departures from key terminals are scheduled as follows: Whitefield (Kadugodi) at 12:30 AM, Challaghatta at 12:45 AM, Silk Institute and Madavara at 12:45 AM, Bommasandra at 1:00 AM, and R V Road at 2:00 AM. Additionally, the last train from Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Station (Majestic) towards all four directions will depart at 1:30 AM.

To ease travel for spectators, IPL match tickets will also serve as metro travel passes, featuring a QR code that allows two-way travel on Namma Metro, either printed on physical tickets or integrated into digital versions.

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BMRCL has advised spectators to use the designated metro stations depending on their stadium entry gates. Commuters entering via Cubbon Road are encouraged to use Cubbon Park Metro Station, while those accessing through the Link Road should use Dr B. R. Ambedkar Station (Vidhana Soudha).

In a bid to reduce congestion and improve last-mile connectivity, additional parking arrangements have been made across multiple metro stations. On match days, parking will be available at a flat rate of Rs 30 for two-wheelers and Rs 60 for cars, valid until the end of metro operations.

Spectators have also been urged to park vehicles at metro stations such as Cubbon Park and MG Road, which are within walking distance of the stadium, thereby helping decongest traffic in the Central Business District and surrounding areas.

BMRCL has requested commuters to follow instructions issued by police, stadium authorities, and metro staff to ensure smooth crowd movement and avoid overcrowding. The corporation also stated that it reserves the right to regulate or temporarily close station entry points if required for safety and security reasons.

Last year in June, 11 fans lost their lives due to the stampede during Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) victory parade in Bengaluru following their maiden IPL trophy win. (ANI)

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