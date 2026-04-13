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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 13 (ANI): The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced a revision in the schedule of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, with the April 26 clash between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) shifted to Chennai from Ahmedabad and their reverse fixture on May 21 being alloted to Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium.

This has been done keeping in mind the municipal corporation elections in Ahmedabad and other parts of Gujarat scheduled on April 26, 2026.

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A statement from the IPL said, "The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announces a revision in the schedule of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026."

"The afternoon fixture between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings, originally scheduled to be played in Ahmedabad on April 26, 2026, will now be held at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, with the match starting at 03:30 PM IST."

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"Accordingly, the reverse fixture between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans, scheduled to be played on May 21, 2026 in the evening, will now be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, with the match set to begin at 07:30 PM IST," the statement added.

Currently, GT are at the fifth spot in the points table with two wins and two losses each, with four points. They won their last match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at Lucknow on Sunday. CSK also broke their three-match losing streak, winning by 23 runs against Delhi Capitals (DC) at their home venue of Chepauk Stadium on Saturday. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)