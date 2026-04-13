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The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season reaches a significant milestone tonight as the unbeaten Rajasthan Royals (RR) travel to the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium to face Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). Match 21 promises a high-octane encounter between the league’s most dominant side and a home team desperate to turn their season around in front of a capacity crowd. You can follow Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Match Scorecard here.

For fans looking to catch the action live, the broadcasting landscape for 2026 offers several integrated digital and traditional television options. Here is a comprehensive guide on how to watch the match in India and internationally.

Where to Watch Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Live Streaming in India

Following the recent consolidation of digital rights, JioHotstar is the exclusive home for IPL 2026 live streaming. Fans can access the match through the JioHotstar app on smartphones, tablets, and smart TVs, or via the official website. SRH vs RR Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Picks for IPL 2026 Match 21.

SRH vs RR Free Streaming: Jio users can watch the match without a separate subscription if they have an active plan that bundles JioHotstar access. Other telecom providers, including Airtel and Vi, also offer specific data packs that include complimentary access to the platform.

Resolution Options: The platform provides multiple streaming qualities, including 4K (Ultra HD) for premium subscribers and 1080p (Full HD) for super plan users.

Interactive Features: Viewers can customise their experience using the "Hero Cam," "Stump Cam," and "Field View" options, which are available exclusively on the app. SRH vs RR Live Telecast on TV (India)

The Star Sports Network continues to be the official television broadcaster for the 2026 season. The match will be aired live across several channels in multiple languages, catering to a diverse national audience.

SRH vs RR Match Facts

Language Channel Name English Star Sports 1 SD & HD Hindi Star Sports 1 Hindi SD & HD Telugu Star Sports 1 Telugu SD & HD Tamil Star Sports 1 Tamil SD & HD Kannada Star Sports 1 Kannada

For viewers with a 4K-enabled set-top box, the match is also available on the Star Sports 4K channel, launched earlier this year for select DTH platforms. SRH vs RR Betting Odds and Favourites by Kalshi: Winner Prediction for IPL 2026 Match 21.

SRH vs RR Match Details and Timings

Fixture: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals (Match 21)

Date: Monday, 13 April 2026

Time: 7:30 PM IST (Toss at 7:00 PM IST)

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad

IPL 2026 Global Broadcast Details

International fans can also follow the game through the following official partners:

United Kingdom: Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Go.

USA and Canada: Willow TV.

Australia: Fox Cricket and Kayo Sports.

Middle East: beIN Sports. Rajasthan Royals arrive in Hyderabad as the only undefeated side in the tournament, spearheaded by the Orange Cap holder Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and the leading wicket-taker Ravi Bishnoi. Sunrisers Hyderabad, currently in 7th place, will be banking on the "Orange Army" home support and a high-scoring track that saw them post 286/6 in this exact fixture last season.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (JioHotstar). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 13, 2026 06:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).