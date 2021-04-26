Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 26 (ANI): Delhi Capitals might have got over the line against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) but acting skipper Shikhar Dhawan feels the game shouldn't have gone into a Super Over here at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday.

Delhi Capitals beat SRH in a Super-Over thriller in match 20 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. Prithvi Shaw and Kane Williamson top-scored for their respective teams but the encounter turned out to be a nail-biter as Delhi Capitals sealed the game in Super Over.

Dhawan said the match was "thrilling" but admitted that Delhi Capitals made mistakes which eventually took the game deep before resulting in a Super Over.

"It was a thrilling game and shouldn't have gone to the Super Over. We should have won it easily, but we made few mistakes but that's part of the journey," Dhawan told host broadcaster Star Sports.

"I feel that the two boundaries which Avesh got hit, we should have contained them. But, it's part of the game. We were dominating the game whole time, shouldn't have let it go that way in the end," he further said.

"It was very tough to bat especially after the powerplay, turning and holding. Kane Williamson played a good knock, he's a champion player and he always shows his class. It's good to win the game in the end. We made it quite thrilling going to the Super Over and chasing it down," Dhawan added.

SRH scored eight runs in Super Over but due to a short run from Warner one run was deducted from the total. Dhawan feels littler things like these make a "huge impact" in the game.

"Those little things make a huge impact, I am glad that David didn't complete that run, we got the edge over that and we ended up winning the game," said Warner.

Delhi Capitals is now at the second place in the points table with 8 points from 5 matches. The side will next take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Tuesday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

"Absolutely, looking forward for it (Ahmedabad) and glad that the wicket's going to be a bit more better than this one. We are playing nice as a team. We are not depending on one player," Dhawan signed off. (ANI)

