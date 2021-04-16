Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 16 (ANI): Former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Friday evening added another feather to his illustrious cap as he played the 200th game for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) when he took to the field against Punjab Kings at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai in match eight of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL).

Dhoni, who has played 206 matches in the IPL, has featured for CSK in the tournament and Champions League T20. He has made 176 appearances for CSK in the IPL besides making 24 outings for the side in the Champions League T20 tournament.

The former India captain also represented Rising Pune Supergiants (RPS) 30 IPL matches in the 2016-17 seasons when CSK was serving a two-year ban from the cash-rich league.

The 39-year-old, who has led CSK to three IPL titles, is at the eighth spot in the list of leading run-getters in IPL, with 4,632 runs (4,058 for CSK).

Dhoni also holds the record of hitting the maximum number of sixes by an Indian batsman in the IPL. He has so far smashed 216 sixes (besides 313 fours), one more than Rohit Sharma. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)