New Delhi [India], April 17 (ANI): Rajasthan Royals (RR) team manager Ravinder Singh Bhinder has been fined Rs 1 lakh for using a mobile phone inside the dugout during their Indian Premier League 2026 match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium on April 10.

Under the Players and Match Officials Area (PMOA) regulations, mobile phone use is strictly prohibited in the dugout area. While team managers and media managers are permitted to use their devices, this is restricted to the dressing room and not the dugout. Romi Bhinder was found using a mobile phone during the 11th over of the Rajasthan Royals' batting innings.

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"Rajasthan Royals Team Manager, Ravinder Singh Bhinder, has been fined INR 1 Lakh for breaching the BCCI IPL PMOA Protocols during Match 16 between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the ACA Stadium, Guwahati, on April 10, 2026. The breach relates to the use of a mobile phone in the team dugout, which is in contravention of Article 4.1.1 of the BCCI IPL PMOA Protocols," as per a statement from IPL.

"Acknowledging the lapse, Mr Bhinder admitted to the offence and offered an unconditional apology. As this was his first breach under the prescribed protocols, a fine of INR 1 Lakh has been imposed in accordance with Article 7.42(a) of the BCCI IPL PMOA Protocols. He has also been warned to exercise greater care in the future and to adhere strictly to the established guidelines," the statement further added.

Also Read | IPL 2026: RR Team Manager Romi Bhinder Fined INR 1 Lakh Over Mobile Phone Use in Dugout.

Rajasthan Royals defeated Royal Challengers Bengaluru by six wickets, powered by a blistering 78 off 26 balls from Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.

The Royals are currently third on the points table and will next take on three-time IPL champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their home turf, at the iconic Eden Gardens. (ANI)

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