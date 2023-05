Dharamsala, May 19 (PTI) Scoreboard of the IPL match between Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings here on Friday.

Punjab Kings Innings:

Prabhsimran Singh

c and b Boult

2

Shikhar Dhawan

lbw b Zampa

17

Atharva Taide

c Padikkal b Navdeep Saini

19

Liam Livingstone

b Navdeep Saini

9

Sam Curran

not out

49

Jitesh Sharma c (sub)Donavon Ferreira b Navdeep Saini

44

Shahrukh Khan

not out

41

Extras:(W-5, NB-1)

6

Total: (For 5 wkts, 20 Overs)

187

Fall of Wickets: 2-1, 38-2, 46-3, 50-4, 114-5.

Bowler : Trent Boult 4-0-35-1, Sandeep Sharma 4-0-46-0, Navdeep Saini 4-0-40-3, Adam Zampa 4-0-26-1, Yuzvendra Chahal 4-0-40-0. (MORE) PTI

