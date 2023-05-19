Dharamsala, May 19: Punjab Kings posted a competitive 187 for five against Rajasthan Royals in a must-win game for both the sides to stay afloat in the ongoing Indian Premier League. ‘Yuzi Bhai Masti Nahi’ Broadcaster Goof-Up Shows Sanju Samson As 'Yuzvendra Chahal, Captain, Rajasthan Royals' During Toss of PBKS vs RR IPL 2023 Match, Fans React.

Sent into bat, PBKS lost wickets at regular intervals to slide to 50 for 4 in the seventh over before Sam Curran (49 not out) and Jitesh Sharma (44 off 28) added 64 runs for the fifth wicket to give some momentum to the innings.

Towards the end, M Shahrukh Khan made valuable 41 off 23 balls.

Navdeep Saini (3/40) was the pick of the bowlers for RR, while Adam Zampa (1/26) and Trent Boult (1/35) picked up a wicket each.

Brief Scores:

Punjab Kings: 187 for 5 in 20 overs (Jitesh Sharma 44, Sam Curran 49 not out; Navdeep Saini 3/40). PTI SSC