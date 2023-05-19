Kolkata Knight Riders, harbouring slender playoff hopes, will take on an in-form Lucknow Super Giants outfit in IPL 2023 at the Eden Gardens on May 20. The Knight Riders have 12 points from 13 matches and at best, can get to 14, which in all likelihood, would not be enough to secure playoff qualification. The two-time champions have had a disappointing campaign so far in which they have managed to produce some memorable performances. A win against Lucknow Super Giants might make things interesting when it comes to the top four scenarios but would also give them some much-needed belief even if they miss out on qualification. Lucknow Super Giants in contrast, are very much alive in the playoff race and beating KKR can take them to 17 points, which can only be surpassed by Chennai Super Kings, who play earlier in the day. KKR vs LSG IPL 2023 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants Indian Premier League Season 16 Match 68 in Kolkata.

A KKR vs LSG match at Eden Gardens also would mark Gautam Gambhir’s return to the city, albeit in the form of the opposition. KKR and Gambhir have made some wonderful memories together in the IPL. Under Gambhir’s captaincy, Kolkata Knight Riders won both their titles in 2012 and 2014. While a KKR vs Gautam Gambhir clash would undoubtedly be one of the underlying contests of this match, the bigger picture would be for Lucknow Super Giants to win the match and secure a spot in the playoffs. 'Tribute to Mohun Bagan' Lucknow Super Giants Reveal Special Green and Maroon Jersey for LSG vs KKR IPL 2023 Match (See Pic).

Kolkata Weather Report

Expected weather in Kolkata at the time of KKR vs LSG match (Source; Accuweather)

The city of Kolkata has been witnessing thunderstorms and downpours in the past couple of days. While this has been a welcome relief from the scorching heat, fans who turn up at Eden Gardens would want the rain gods to stay away. According to the weather report, rain is expected during the daytime and will likely clear out by the evening when the game starts. The temperature is likely to be around 30-33 degrees Celsius.

Eden Gardens Pitch Report

A lot of things have already been said about the pitch at the Eden Gardens. After KKR’s victory over Chennai Super Kings in their last match, skipper Nitish Rana claimed that all teams have home advantage except for them. In response, Eden Gardens pitch curator Sujan Mukherjee stated that IPL games are played on home advantage. However, the pitch, as it has been all season, is likely to remain a good track for batting. The fast outfield would make scoring big in this match easier for the sides. The team which wins the toss might opt to bowl first, as having a target in front can make things easier.

