Bulawayo [Zimbabwe], June 27 (ANI): Ireland skipper Andy Balbirnie completed 5,000 runs in international cricket on Tuesday.

The batter accomplished this milestone during his side's ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023 match against UAE in Bulawayo.

Also Read | Asian Kabaddi Championship 2023: India Begin Title Defence With Two Consecutive Victories.

In the match, Balbirnie scored 66 in 88 balls. His knock consisted of five fours and a six.

Balbirnie has played a total of 195 matches, scoring 5,036 runs at an average of 27.36. He has scored eight centuries and 26 half-centuries, with the best score of 145*. Overall, he is the fourth-highest run-scorer in cricket for Ireland.

Also Read | Get Ready for an Unforgettable Tournament: BCCI Secretary Jay Shah After ICC Announces Cricket World Cup 2023 Schedule.

In seven Tests, Balbirnie has scored 318 runs at an average of 22.71 in 14 innings. He has scored three half-centuries, with the best score of 95. He is the third-highest run-scorer for Ireland in this format.

In 99 ODIs, he has scored 2,861 runs at an average of 32.14. He has scored eight centuries and 15 half-centuries in the format, with the best score of 145*. He is the fourth-highest run-scorer in this format for Ireland.

He has also played 89 T20Is, in which he has scored 1,857 runs at an average of 22.92. He has scored eight half-centuries in the format, with the best score of 83. He is the third-highest run-scorer in T20Is for Ireland.

A monstrous century by opener Paul Stirling followed by exceptional contributions from bowlers helped Ireland end their disappointing ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023 campaign with a 138-run consolation win over UAE at Bulawayo on Tuesday.

With this win, Ireland ends their group-stage campaign in fourth place in Group B, with one win and three losses. They have a total of only two points. UAE is at the bottom, having lost all of their four matches.

In the chase of 350, UAE started off well with a 58-run opening stand between Muhammad Waseem (45 in 32 balls, with six fours and two sixes) and Aryansh Sharma (18). After the dismissal of Waseem, UAE lost some wickets quickly. They were reduced to 109/6 in 20.3 overs.

Then came a 70-run stand for the seventh wicket between Basil Hameed (39 in 52 balls, with three sixes) and Sanchit Sharma (44 in 54 with a four and three sixes). With the required rate getting higher, it did not keep them in the game, but atleast put UAE in a position to bow out of the tournament with a respectful score.

But their dismissals left UAE with very little firepower and they were bundled out for 211 in 39 overs.

Andy McBrine (2/34), George Dockrell (2/32), Josh Little (2/30) and Curtis Campher (2/14) were impressive with the ball for Ireland.

Earlier, put to bat first by UAE, Ireland posted a massive 349/4 in their 50 overs.

Paul Stirling's powerful century, a knock of 162 in 134 balls, with 15 fours and eight sixes largely powered the Irish innings.

He had a 183-run third wicket stand with skipper Andy Balbirnie (66 in 88 balls, with five fours and a six).

Harry Tector, the top-ranked Irish batter, continued his rich run of form with a knock of 57 in 33 balls. His knock had four boundaries and two sixes.

Wicketkeeper-batter Lorcan Tucker and George Dockrell fired small, but impactful cameos in the end to take Ireland to a big score.

Sanchit Sharma (3/46) was the pick of the bowlers for UAE.

Stirling was given the 'Player of the Match' award for his century. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)