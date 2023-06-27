Despite an initial scare sue to a mediocre outing with the bat, Sri Lanka came back strong to seal a 82-run victory in the final group stage game of the ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifier and enter the Super Six stage undefeated. Pathum Nissanka (75) and Charith Asalanka (63) starred in a rather mediocre performance from Sri Lanka with the bat setting up a modest total of 245 on the board. But the bowlers stepped up, specially Maheesh Theekshana (3/41), who picked three wickets and sealed the match for Sri Lanka, wrapping up Scotland on 163 runs. Sri Lanka Women Register First Ever Win Against New Zealand Women in Any Format, Achieve Feat During SL-W vs NZ-W 1st ODI.

Sri Lanka vs Scotland Result

Sri Lanka bag two crucial points against Scotland going into the Super Six stage of the #CWC23 Qualifier 👏#SLvSCO: https://t.co/MzPnOHRjrW pic.twitter.com/rCDkSrotrf — ICC (@ICC) June 27, 2023

