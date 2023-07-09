Sri Lanka and Netherlands have made it to the 2023 World Cup in India but they will be keen to win the finals of the Qualifying tournament where they meet today. Sri Lanka are yet to lose a game in this campaign which goes to show the kind of dominance they are enjoying. The level of cricket they have played almost makes us wonder if they are too good for the whole qualifying stage of the World Cup. The Dutch on the other hand have showcased tremendous grit and determination to emerge in the top two considering Scotland looked a favorite to qualify at one stage. Sri Lanka versus Netherlands will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Hotstar app from 12:30 PM IST. Netherlands Qualify for ICC World Cup 2023 With Four-Wicket Win Over Scotland in Super Six Match; Bas de Leede Stars With All-Round Performance As Dutchmen Punch Ticket to India.

Pathum Nissanka and Dimuth Karunaratne looked in good form against West Indies in the last match. The duo will be the players to watch out for with the bat alongside Dasun Shanaka in the lower middle order. Maheesh Theekshana has been unplayable at times in this tournament and the Dutch have an enormous challenge ahead of themselves to make sure this talented spinner remains wicketless. Matheesha Pathirana is another quality bowler but needs to work on his economy rate.

Bad de Leede produced one of the greatest all-round performances in the history of ODI cricket as he scored a match winning century and took five wickets in the same game against Scotland when his team needed it the most. Vikramjit Singh in the top order will have to play some attacking cricket and try and not let the Sri Lankan bowlers dominate the contest from the onset. The Netherland primary goal of qualifying has been achieved and their next focus will be to cause a real upset here. They might just fall short of winning today.

Sri Lanka vs Netherlands Live Telecast Channel, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Super Six

Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier. So, the Sri Lanka vs Netherlands Super Six match of the CWC 2023 Qualifier will be telecast live on Star Sports 1/HD channels in India. Netherlands Qualify for ICC World Cup 2023 After Bas de Leede's All-Round Performance Sinks Scotland in Super Six Match.

Sri Lanka vs Netherlands Live Streaming Online, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier

As Star Sports holds the broadcast rights, its OTT Disney+ Hotstar will provide live streaming online of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. So, fans can tune into the Hotstar app or website to watch the Sri Lanka vs Netherlands live streaming online. FanCode will also provide live streaming online of the Sri Lanka vs Netherlands ODI match on its app and website. Fans will have to pay a subscription fee to watch live streaming on both platforms.

