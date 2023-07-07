Sri Lanka and Netherlands have made it to the 2023 ICC World Cup to be played in India in the month of October-November while the rest of the teams competing in the Qualifiers will go home ruing a missed opportunity. Prominent in the list is the once mighty West Indies team who have won the world title twice. They never looked like their usual self in the qualifiers and they end their campaign with a game against Sri Lanka where in they will hope for a win. Their most recent win came against minnows Oman while losing out to all half decent sides. Opponents Sri Lanka on the other hand have looked like a quality team from the onset and they will feel they need to be counted amongst the top sides. Sri Lanka versus West Indies will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Hotstar app from 12:30 PM IST. Netherlands Qualify for ICC World Cup 2023 With Four-Wicket Win Over Scotland in Super Six Match; Bas de Leede Stars With All-Round Performance As Dutchmen Punch Ticket to India.

Sri Lanka have some quality bowlers in the form of Maheesh Theekshana and Dilshan Madushanka who can put the opposition batting unit under immense pressure. They made light work of Zimbabwe and made sure their team had an easy win. Pathum Nissanka got a century in the last match and he will be eager to continue his good run with the bat.

West Indies have an important home series coming up against India and a few key players have left already in order to manage their work load. Jason holder and Alzarri Joseph will not be part of the side that faces Sri Lanka. Brandon King and Shai Hope are in good form and they will need the duo to get the runs against a quality attack like Sri Lanka. West Indies lack confidence at the moment and they will likely lose this match.

Sri Lanka vs West Indies Live Telecast Channel, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Super Six

Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier. So, the Sri Lanka vs West Indies Super Six match of the CWC 2023 Qualifier will be telecast live on Star Sports 1/HD channels in India.

Sri Lanka vs West Indies Live Streaming Online, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier

As Star Sports holds the broadcast rights, its OTT Disney+ Hotstar will provide live streaming online of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. So, fans can tune into the Hotstar app or website to watch the Sri Lanka vs West Indies live streaming online. FanCode will also provide live streaming online of the Sri Lanka vs West Indies ODI match on its app and website. Fans will have to pay a subscription fee to watch live streaming on both platforms.

