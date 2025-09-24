Dublin [Ireland], September 24 (ANI): Ireland spinner Freya Sargent has decided to take an indefinite break from international cricket for personal reasons, as per the official website of the International Cricket Council (ICC).

The 19-year-old has opted out of national duty, having played 16 ODIs and as many T20Is to her name while claiming 33 wickets across both formats.

Also Read | PAK vs SL, Asia Cup 2025: Hussain Talat, Mohammad Nawaz Hold Nerves To Inspire Pakistan to Crucial Victory Over Sri Lanka (Watch Match Video Highlights).

The spinner, who made her international debut back in 2023, was nominated for the ICC Women's Emerging Cricketer of the Year award in 2024, after featuring prominently at the first two ICC Women's Under-19 T20 World Cups in 2023 and 2025.

Graeme West, Director of High Performance at Cricket Ireland, backed Sargent's decision, terming player wellbeing as a priority.

Also Read | Shreyas Iyer Requests for Temporary Break From Red-Ball Cricket Due to Back Stiffness, Star Indian Cricketer Writes to BCCI With Request: Report.

"Freya has been a valued member of the senior performance squad for the past three years, making a significant contribution both on and off the field. She has been an integral part of the team," he said, as quoted from the official website of ICC.

"Cricket Ireland will continue to support Freya during this time, the Team Management Unit are all agreed this is the best option available to Freya," he noted.

"Player well-being is paramount to us and takes precedence over everything else," he added.

Sargent had recently marked her return in the Irish side following an injury, and featured at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup European Qualifier in August. She was also handed a full-time contract in Ireland's latest centrally contracted players list. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)