Jane Maguire scripted history as she hit a last-ball six to help the Ireland Women's National Cricket Team beat the Pakistan Women's National Cricket Team in the IRE-W vs PAK-W 2nd T20I 2025 in Dublin on Friday, August 8. The right-hander had come out to bat with Ireland Women needing four runs to win off the last ball of the match and she stepped up big time, hitting Sadia Iqbal for a six to seal the victory for her side. With this, Jane Maguire became the first player in T20I history to face her first ball on the last delivery of a match and then go on to hit a six and win it and what is even more astounding is the fact that this was her first-ever six in international cricket. Jane Maguire surely could not have asked for a better time to hit her first international six as Ireland Women's National Cricket Team clinched a four-wicket win over Pakistan Women's National Cricket Team and sealed the series 2-0 with one match remaining. ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Team India to Open Campaign Against Arch-Rivals Pakistan at Edgbaston.

Jane Maguire Scripts History With Last-Ball Six

Jane Maguire becomes the first-ever player to hit a six on his/her first ball to win an international match on the last possible ball.pic.twitter.com/dyRZn4apv6 — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) August 8, 2025

Watch Jane Maguire's Last-Ball Six:

