Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 10 (ANI): Chennaiyin FC (CFC) will be eyeing a strong response to their recent run when they take on Hyderabad FC (HFC) in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai, on Wednesday.

The Marina Machans (CFC) have won three and drawn three games of the 11 played so far, and the right result against Hyderabad FC, who are second from the bottom in the table and on a run of three losses, will see them jump back into the playoff spots.

Speaking to the media ahead of the match in Chennai, head coach Owen Coyle introspected what went wrong for his side in the previous match and how to improve.

"We did very well prior to the East Bengal goal, which could have been avoided. We created five really good chances, which we failed to utilise," Coyle said as per a release from Chennaiyin FC.

"There are always going to be runs in periods when you've lost games. It's not nice. It's a horrible feeling. Nobody hurts more than us, but we are the ones who can change it, and we are the only ones who can go to that field, score our goals, take our chances, win the game, and put a smile on the fans' faces," he noted.

"What I would say more to the general point is that the whole team can be more vocal. As much as Ryan (Edwards) is the captain, when you're on that field, you should have 11 captains. You need 11 leaders," Coyle added.

Joining Coyle for the press conference was playmaker Connor Shields, who has enjoyed a remarkable start to the season. Shields dismissed that the team was feeling any pressure as they seek their first home win, and underlined that there is a game to be won.

"Obviously, we want to win at home tomorrow. But that'll come. If we perform as we did against Odisha, NorthEast, games that we have won, then we won't face any problems and we'll win tomorrow," Shields said.

There was nothing to separate the two sides when Chennaiyin played Hyderabad earlier in the season at the Gachibowli Stadium in Hyderabad, with the game ending in a stalemate. The Marina Machans dominated proceedings back then, and will be looking to get maximum points from what will be the teams' 12th meeting in the Indian Super League. (ANI)

