After a series victory against Zimbabwe, Pakistan is back in action in T20Is against South Africa and they will take the hosts on in the first T20I at Kingsmead Stadium in Durban. Pakistan have narrowly defeated Zimbabwe in the three-match T20I series preceding the series against Proteas under the leadership of Salman Agha. Now that the seniors are back again, a new combination will be put out on the field with alongside Babar Azam, captain Mohammad Rizwan and the new faces like Sufiyan Muqeem and Abbas Afridi. Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf are also back and that makes the Pakistan side a strong outfit in South Africa. Pakistan Super League 2025: Franchise Owners Submit List of Unsold Overseas IPL Players to PCB for PSL Draft.

The Proteas meanwhile are coming out of a gutting defeat against India at home. Since they are simultaneously playing Test and T20I together, some of the seniors will not feature in T20I squad including the likes of Aiden Markram, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen. Heinrich Klaasen has been appointed the captain of the side. He will have to marshall the troops well and the side will feature some new faces and players who are yet to settle themselves in International arena like Andile Simelane, Patrick Kruger. It will also be an opportunity for the likes of Ryan Rickelton and Donovan Ferriera to show their caliber at the International arena.

South Africa will have concerns with Reeza Hendricks' batting. They might have to explore the option of Matthew Breetzke later in the series. With the middle order sorted with the likes of Klaasen, Miller and Ferriera, focus will be on George Linde and Nqaba Peter how they fill in the absence of Keshav Maharaj. Presence of a senior pro like Rassie van der Dussen will also help. Pakistan will hope their two in-form batters Usman Khan and Salman Agha can fire helping the stars around them. Wasim Akram Makes Strong Claim Regarding ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Venue, Says ‘This Is The Champions Trophy Which Is Happening In Pakistan’ (Watch Video).

Pakistan National Cricket Team Squad: Saim Ayub, Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Babar Azam, Usman Khan, Tayyab Tahir, Salman Agha, Irfan Khan, Abbas Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Omair Yousuf, Jahandad Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Hasnain.

South Africa National Cricket Team Squad: Ryan Rickelton, Reeza Hendricks, Matthew Breetzke, Heinrich Klaasen(w/c), David Miller, Donovan Ferreira, Patrick Kruger, Anrich Nortje, Ottneil Baartman, Tabraiz Shamsi, Nqabayomzi Peter, Rassie van der Dussen, George Linde, Andile Simelane, Kwena Maphaka.