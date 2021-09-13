Mumbai [India], September 13 (ANI): Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) on Monday announced fixtures for the first 11 rounds of the Indian Super League 2021-22 season.

Bringing back four months of power-packed live Indian football action to the millennials, the season once again returns to Goa's three iconic stadiums this winter, featuring 115 games starting November 19. The first installment of the schedule announced runs until January 9.

Having missed a record title run by a whisker, last season's finalist ATK Mohun Bagan will square-off with Kerala Blasters FC on the opening game night to commence another intense campaign. SC East Bengal gets to start their run into the competition on November 21 against Jamshedpur FC.

The league, this season will introduce a late 9:30 pm kick off for its Saturday double headers. The regular weekday schedule remains unchanged with matches kicking off at 7:30 pm.

Title-holders Mumbai City FC would test a renewed FC Goa resilience as early as November 22, in one of the most high-octane rivalries emerging in the league.

The first installment of India's premier derby SC East Bengal versus ATK Mohun Bagan will be played out as early as in the second round of the season on November 27. Remainder of the Hero ISL 2020-21 fixtures will be announced in December. (ANI)

