For a long time now, spilt captaincy for India is something that has been discussed over a long period of time. In the coming months, Indian cricket could witness a massive change in terms of Now, as per a report by the Times of India, Virat Kohli could step down from captaincy after the T20 World Cup 2021 and Rohit Sharma could step into his shoes as a captain. However, this is not the first time that reports like these have emerged. This BCCI was mulling over making Rohit Sharma the skipper after CWC 2019. The report further states that Virat will himself make an announcement about stepping down from captaincy. Rohit Sharma To Be Captain in ODIs and T20Is While Virat Kohli to Continue as Test Skipper? BCCI Considers Split Captaincy Post World Cup 2019.

“Virat himself will make the announcement. He is of the view that he needs to concentrate on his batting and go back to becoming what he’s always been — the best batsman in the world,” The Times of India quoted sources as saying. The sources further state that Virat has realised that captaincy has been taking a toll on his batting. Also, the present-day skipper has not won a single ICC trophy which also includes the World Test Championship 2021. Kohli on the other hand, had failed to score a single century in 2020 and the drought stretched to 2021. You can check out the full report here.

It was further reported that the BCCI could explore the option of spilt captaincy and Virat Kohli could continue leading in the Test matches and Rohit Sharma would be a limited-overs skipper. The netizens have already started reacting on social media and have mixed opinions about the same. Earlier in 2020, Kapil Dev was also asked his views about split captaincy to which he had said that this option will not work for India.

