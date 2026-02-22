Kerala Blasters FC will welcome Mumbai City FC to the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi on 22 February 2026, for a highly anticipated Matchweek 2 clash in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2025–26 season. The match promises high stakes as the home side seeks redemption following an opening-day defeat, while the visitors aim to maintain their winning momentum. ISL 2025-26: AIFF Announces India Super League Fixtures For Upcoming Season.

Where To Watch Kerala Blasters vs Mumbai City, ISL 2025–26?

While many fans actively search for free live streaming links, the official broadcast and digital streaming rights for the truncated 2025–26 ISL season are strictly regulated. The All India Football Federation (AIFF) recently awarded the digital rights to FanCode, which has sub-licensed the linear television broadcast to Sony Pictures Networks.

Live Television: Fans can watch the match live on the Sony Sports Network, specifically on the Sony Sports Ten 2 channel.

Live Streaming: The game is available to stream live across India on the FanCode app and website. Viewers will need a subscription, a team pass, or a specific match pass to access the coverage. Young Kid Gifted Car After Al-Kholood Goalkeeper Joan Carlos Cozzani Misbehaves With Ball Boy During Saudi Pro League 2025-26 Match. Match Fact Category Details Fixture Kerala Blasters FC vs Mumbai City FC Tournament Indian Super League (ISL) 2025–26 Date Sunday, 22 February 2026 Kick-off Time 7:30 pm IST Venue Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi Live Telecast Sony Sports Ten 2 Live Streaming FanCode (App and Website)

Kerala Blasters vs Mumbai City Team News

Kerala Blasters are looking to register their first points of the campaign in front of their home supporters. The team suffered a defeat against defending champions Mohun Bagan SG in their season opener. The Blasters' coaching staff has emphasised the need for greater control and defensive cohesion to find their rhythm in the attacking third against a formidable Mumbai side.

Mumbai City FC, conversely, arrive in Kochi with confidence. The Islanders secured a narrow but crucial 1–0 victory over Chennaiyin FC in their first fixture. They will be eager to exploit any defensive vulnerabilities in the Blasters' setup and secure consecutive wins early in the season.

