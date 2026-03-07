The Indian Super League (ISL) presents a crucial Southern Derby as Kerala Blasters FC host Chennaiyin FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium. Scheduled for 7 March, this fixture arrives at a critical juncture for both clubs. With both teams enduring difficult starts to their 2025-26 campaigns and sitting near the bottom of the table, securing three points in this high-stakes encounter is vital for their season trajectories. Cristiano Ronaldo Injury Update: Al-Nassr and Portugal Star Heads to Madrid for Hamstring Treatment.

Where To Watch Kerala Blasters FC vs Chennaiyin FC, ISL 2025–26?

While many fans actively search for free live streaming links, the official broadcast and digital streaming rights for the truncated 2025–26 ISL season are strictly regulated. The All India Football Federation (AIFF) recently awarded the digital rights to FanCode, which has sub-licensed the linear television broadcast to Sony Pictures Networks.

Live Television: Fans can watch the match live on the Sony Sports Network, specifically on the Sony Sports Ten 2 channel.

Live Streaming: The game is available to stream live across India on the FanCode app and website. Viewers will need a subscription, a team pass, or a specific match pass to access the coverage.

Kerala Blasters FC vs Chennaiyin FC Team News

Kerala Blasters head coach David Català has emphasised the need for defensive solidity. He noted that a more compact defensive structure is the organisational foundation required before his attackers can confidently find their finishing touch. Playing in front of their passionate home crowd, the Blasters will look to control possession and dictate the tempo.

Conversely, Chennaiyin FC will likely rely on structural discipline and swift transitions. Miranda has publicly called for greater composure in the penalty box and expects his foreign signings and senior Indian players to step up. Goalkeeper Mohammad Nawaz is expected to start behind an unchanged back four that has provided some stability despite the team's early struggles.

