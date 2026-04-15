Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 15 (ANI): East Bengal FC will face Bengaluru FC in a crucial top-of-the-table clash and keep their title hopes alive in the Indian Super League 2025-26 at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Thursday.

According to a release, the kick-off is scheduled for 19:30 IST. The match will be streamed live on FanCode and telecast on Sony Sports TEN 2.

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East Bengal FC return to the Salt Lake aiming to carry on the momentum following a crucial 3-1 away victory over Chennaiyin FC.

A late surge featuring goals from Bipin Singh and Nandha Kumar, complementing Edmund Lalrindika's early strike, sealed the result for the Kolkata side.

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Having climbed to fourth in the standings with 14 points from seven matches, the Red and Gold Brigade will look to secure maximum points and keep their title hopes alive.

A win on Thursday would elevate them to 17 points, propelling them to second place ahead of their arch-rivals Mohun Bagan Super Giant on goal difference.

Anticipating a highly contested battle, East Bengal FC head coach Oscar Bruzon outlined his expectations. "Our performance metrics are very positive; we are scoring the most goals and conceding the least," Bruzon stated. "However, Bengaluru is coming after a defeat and has a new coach. We must take it game by game, as consistency is key."

Bengaluru FC travel to Kolkata seeking a strong response after suffering a 1-2 home defeat to Kerala Blasters FC. Despite taking an early lead, the Blues were undone after being reduced to 10 men in the first half.

Currently sitting fifth in the standings, but level on 14 points with their opponents, a crucial away victory would enable the Blues to move ahead of East Bengal and restore momentum to their campaign.

However, the visitors will have to navigate the fixture without attacker Braian Sanchez, who is serving a suspension following a straight red card in their last outing.

For Bengaluru FC, head coach Pep Munoz anticipated a tactical battle and emphasised the need for structural discipline. "They are a very offensive team, especially in possession, but there are ways to attack their structure," Munoz explained. "Playing away, we need to be solid defensively but also try to score. We must be compact and competitive."

In their 10 previous ISL encounters, both sides have claimed four victories each, with the remaining two matches ending in a draw.

Their most recent clash last season also reflected this tight competition, resulting in a 1-1 draw at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan.

East Bengal FC winger Bipin Singh added, "Bengaluru are a very good team with strong players, but we are focusing on our coach's plans and our own game. We will follow our strategy and give our best. Three points are crucial for us at this stage of the season, and we will do everything to achieve that."

Bengaluru FC midfielder Suresh Wangjam embraced the challenge of playing in Kolkata. "Away games are always tough because of the supporters, but we enjoy playing in front of big crowds," Wangjam noted. "We will stick to our plan and not think too much about pressure. If we do that, the result can be in our favour."

A victory for East Bengal FC would provide a massive boost to their title ambitions and delight the home supporters, further cementing their second position and keeping their title hopes alive.

Meanwhile, on the other side, maximum points for Bengaluru FC would significantly bolster their title hopes. With crucial points on the line, Thursday's clash promises to be a fiercely contested battle in Kolkata. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)