Saudi Pro League 2025–26 Free Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Detail: League leaders Al-Nassr host Al-Ettifaq at Alawwal Park in a pivotal Round 29 fixture of the Saudi Pro League 2026-25. With only six matches remaining in the 2025–26 campaign, Cristiano Ronaldo’s side enters the contest with a five-point cushion at the top of the table. A victory this evening would bring the Riyadh-based giants closer to their first league title in seven years, following a record-breaking 14-match winning streak.Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Al-Nassr vs Al-Ettifaq Saudi Pro League 2025-26 Match?.

Al-Nassr vs Al-Ettifaq, Kick-off Time and Venue

The match is scheduled to take place on 15 April.

Venue: Al-Awwal Park

Time: 11:30 PM IST How to Watch Al-Nassr vs Al-Ettifaq, Live Streaming and Telecast in India Fans in India have only one option to follow the Saudi Pro League action live: Digital Streaming: The match can be streamed live on the FanCode app and website. Tata Play Users: Subscribers can also access the match via the dedicated FanCode Sports channel (Channel 475) on their set-top boxes. TV Telecast: Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast available of the Al-Nassr vs Al-Ettifaq, Saudi Pro League 2025-26 in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner in the country. Cristiano Ronaldo Acquires Stake in Saudi-Owned Spanish Club Almeria .



Match Fact

Feature Details Fixture Al-Nassr vs Al-Ettifaq Competition Saudi Pro League 2025–26 (Round 29) Date Wednesday, 15 April 2026 Venue Alawwal Park, Riyadh Kick-off Time 21:00 Local / 23:30 IST / 19:00 BST Streaming (India) FanCode (App/Website) Streaming (UK) DAZN Streaming (USA) FS2 / Fubo (Free Trial available) League Positions Al-Nassr (1st) / Al-Ettifaq (7th)

Al-Nassr vs Al-Ettifaq Team News

Al-Nassr are expected to field a near-full-strength line-up. Cristiano Ronaldo, the league's leading scorer with 24 goals, has been cleared to start alongside Sadio Mané. The hosts' defence has been bolstered by the return of Iñigo Martínez, who recently recovered from a minor injury.

Al-Ettifaq, currently positioned seventh in the standings, aim to play the role of "spoiler." Under the management of Steven Gerrard, the Dammam-based side secured a 2–2 draw in the reverse fixture last December. They welcome back Jack Hendry and Mokhtar Ali from suspension, providing much-needed stability to a side looking to secure a top-half finish.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 15, 2026 09:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).