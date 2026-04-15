New Zealand's white-ball tour of Bangladesh is set to commence on 17 April, with the first of three One Day Internationals (ODIs) at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur. The Bangladesh vs New Zealand 2026, which also includes a three-match T20 International series, promises an intriguing contest as a confident home side looks to capitalise on familiar conditions against a relatively inexperienced Black Caps squad. You can follow Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Lucknow Super Giants Match Scorecard.

Where to Watch Bangladesh vs New Zealand 2026 Live Streaming Online and TV Channel Telecast

Cricket fans in the host nation have multiple avenues to follow the action. The matches will be broadcast live on television across Bangladesh via T Sports and Nagorik TV. For digital viewers, official live streaming will be accessible through the Tapmad platform.

Supporters in New Zealand can watch the series live on SKY, with digital streaming options available on the SKY application. For Indians audiences, BAN vs NZ 2026 digital streaming will be available on the FanCode app and website.

Series Facts

Feature Details Series New Zealand Tour of Bangladesh 2026 Formats 3 ODIs & 3 T20Is Start Date Friday, 17 April 2026 Venues Mirpur (Dhaka) & Chattogram Captains Mehidy Hasan Miraz (BAN) & Tom Latham (NZ) TV Broadcast (Bangladesh) T Sports, GTV, BTV Live Stream (Bangladesh) Tapmad TV & Stream (IND) FanCode

The upcoming series presents a prime opportunity for Bangladesh to assert their dominance on home soil. Led by Mehidy Hasan Miraz for the initial ODI fixtures, the hosts boast a strong lineup tailored for the characteristically sluggish Mirpur surfaces. The inclusion of seasoned players like Mustafizur Rahman and Litton Das provides a stable core to challenge the visitors. Ayush Badoni IPL Salary: Here’s How Much LSG Batsman’s Contract is Worth.

Conversely, New Zealand arrives with a much-changed squad. Captained by Tom Latham, the Black Caps have rested several senior regulars, opting instead to trial emerging talents such as Will O'Rourke and Muhammad Abbas. While New Zealand historically holds a commanding head-to-head record against Bangladesh in ODIs, this youthful touring party will face a stern test adapting to subcontinental conditions.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 15, 2026 09:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).