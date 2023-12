Sports News | ISL: FC Goa Held to 1-1 Draw by NorthEast United FCISL: FC Goa Held to 1-1 Draw by NorthEast United FC

Guwahati (Assam) [India], December 30 (ANI): FC Goa was held to a 1-1 draw by NorthEast United FC at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati as the first half of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 season came to an end.

On Friday, the unbeaten FC Goa found an interesting match in NorthEast United FC, who were seeking their first win in six ISL matches. The Gaurs have recently been hit by the injury-ridden absence of their Spanish midfielder Victor Rodriguez, who, with three goals and assists each, has had an impactful run in their campaign thus far. His departure required someone from the squad to step up temporarily at least, and those duties were carried out by Carlos Martinez, who had netted only twice prior to this in this season, as per an ISL press release.

Before his goal, the Highlanders had already been hit with a massive blow as their centre-back Michel Zabaco had to be stretchered out of the field after apparently pulling up a muscle in the 14th minute. His absence created a gaping hole in their backline, and Martinez jumped upon that by beating Asheer Akhtar in the air to meet a beautifully carved cross by Noah Sadaoui. Martinez barely nodded the ball home and got his team ahead in the 20th minute, in a move that was first set up by Raynier Fernandes and his pass to Noah at the edge of the box.

Regardless of the recent run of barren results, Juan Pedro Benali has earned laurels for enabling his side to put up a fight every time they encounter a highly fancied opponent on the field. Parthib Gogoi had started the tournament emphatically, netting in three consecutive games from their first match onwards. However, his influence arguably slightly wore down as the campaign progressed, but Benali didn't lose faith in him and decided to shake things up a bit to rediscover his optimal potential.

Tonight, he shifted him to the right flank and drew instant rewards for the same. Getting past Jay Gupta, he curled in an inch-perfect cross for his fellow forward, Jithin M.S. The latter broke no sweat in finding his way past the duo of Sandesh Jhingan and Odei Onaindia and hammering the ball past goalkeeper Arshdeep Singh in the 26th minute. If Gogoi and Jithin starred upfront, it was custodian Mirshad Michu's turn to keep the scores level at the back.

Noah blazed his way through the North East United FC backline and laid out a pass for the onrushing Carl McHugh. The defensive midfielder shot from his first touch outside the 18-yard box, and Michu had to dive full stretch to keep his effort at bay. FC Goa head coach Manolo Marquez was adamant on getting three points, and his host of substitutions, which included the introductions of Boris Singh, Paulo Retre, and Muhammed Nemil, was aimed at grabbing hold of the elusive winner. That did not come through, but FC Goa can take a lot of heart from the first half of their campaign, in which they did not lose a single game whatsoever. For the Highlanders, there is a lot to play for in the second half of the season, after some encouraging displays in the last few months following a dispi.