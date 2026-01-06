Following weeks of uncertainty and administrative delays, the Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, announced on Tuesday that the Indian Super League (ISL) 2025–26 season will officially kick off on February 14, 2026. The decision was reached during a high-level meeting in the capital involving the Sports Ministry, the All India Football Federation (AIFF), and representatives from all 14 participating clubs. All India Football Federation To Announce ISL Dates Next Week.

The announcement brings much-needed clarity to the Indian football calendar after the league’s start was repeatedly postponed due to the conclusion of the previous Master Rights Agreement (MRA) and the search for a new commercial partner.

All 14 Clubs to Participate

In a major boost for fans, the Sports Minister confirmed that every top-tier club, including traditional Kolkata rivals Mohun Bagan Super Giant and East Bengal FC, has committed to the upcoming season. The 14-team roster also includes Mohammedan SC and Inter Kashi, ensuring a broad national representation.

"There was a lot of speculation regarding the ISL, but today the government, the federation, and all 14 clubs have decided to start the league on February 14," Mandaviya stated. The league will feature 91 matches played on a traditional home-and-away basis, though the schedule remains subject to final logistical fine-tuning.

Financial Backing and Truncated Format

To ensure the league’s viability in the absence of an immediate commercial partner, AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey revealed the creation of a ₹25 crore central pool dedicated to conducting the competition.

The AIFF will contribute approximately ₹14 crore to this fund to cover essential operational costs, including refereeing and broadcast production. While the season is significantly delayed, the federation has opted for a competitive format to ensure clubs meet minimum match requirements for Asian Football Confederation (AFC) competition eligibility.

I-League to Resume Concurrently

In addition to the ISL news, the Sports Ministry confirmed that the I-League will also commence around the same time. The second-tier competition will be held as a truncated event consisting of 55 matches involving 11 clubs. ‘Owners and the Fans Deserve Clarity’, Sunil Chhetri, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, and Other Footballers Question AIFF Amid ISL Uncertainty.

The government has emphasized that these measures are temporary solutions to keep the domestic football ecosystem active while a long-term commercial roadmap is finalized. A new Governing Council Board is expected to be formed soon to manage future commercial and marketing decisions for both leagues.

