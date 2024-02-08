Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], February 8 (ANI): The Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 prepares for a potentially gripping encounter between league leaders Odisha FC and FC Goa at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Friday.

This match is set to have ripple effects at the top of the points table, with the Juggernauts placed first currently with 30 points from 14 matches. However, the Gaurs are unbeaten at present too, and they have 27 points in 11 encounters to their name.

This will be the last time that these two sides square off in the league stages this season, and hence it is the only opportunity for Sergio Lobera & Co. to build a gap with the opponents in a direct faceoff. This fixture had produced a thriller at the Fatorda Stadium earlier in this campaign, with a late stunning winner by Jay Gupta helping Manolo Marquez's team to take three points from the game.

Both these sides were meddling with similar fates in the last couple of campaigns in the ISL. They were struggling to break out from the crowded space in the middle of the table, and it required them to make special appointments at the coaching level to spark a comeback. Lobera and Marquez didn't take too long to make an impact, getting their desired signings and accordingly ensuring that they delivered the required results.

It promises to be a clash between the offensive firepower of the Kalinga Warriors against the defensive resilience of FC Goa. Odisha FC have found the back of the net the most times (27) amongst all teams in ISL 2023-24, whereas the Gaurs have given away the least amount of goals (5). A fine balance of these aspects of the gameplay for the two sides will go a long way in determining their fates in this particular encounter.

After starting the competition on a slightly sluggish note, Odisha FC has not put a foot wrong in the previous 10 games. They are on an unbeaten streak since October and have struck the right cord in all departments. The defence is marshalled by the ever-so-reliable Amrinder Singh and Mourtada Fall whereas Ahmed Jahouh's creative acumen in the middle has been critical in inspiring their offensive endeavours.

Roy Krishna and Diego Mauricio are playing the perfect foil to each other, setting up goals and bagging them aplenty, much to the delight of the supporters. Lately, they have been making light work of whichever opponent has come their way.

FC Goa wiped off any concerns about injuries to key players hampering their progress from the first leg of the season when they got past Hyderabad FC by 2-0 last week.

Carlos Martinez had not been in the best run of forms earlier, but he showed remarkable efficiency to get on the scoresheet twice, and the head coach will be banking on him to continue the heroics against the Juggernauts. The Gaurs are built solidly at the back.

"This is our target in this our game. We have played a different number of games, but we are in a very good position. I think even FC Goa are feeling pressure, in terms if we win the game and get three points, then the gap between the two teams becomes six points and the opponent teams need to win and this is the target. We are going to maybe the best team at this moment in this competition, because they are very competitive, working very well, in defence, and attack, playing tactical and effective football, and it's not easy to play against them," Odisha FC head coach Sergio Lobera said in the pre-match press conference, as quoted by ISL.

"I think we are facing the team that is in a very good moment. Their last defeat was two consecutive ones a long time ago. They are unbeaten in a lot of games in all the competitions. They have a very good team and coach. They have a very good strength and conditioning coach too. I think that they are in a very good moment and it will be a tough game for us, but it will be a tough game for them too," FC Goa head coach Manolo Marquez said prior to the game. (ANI)

