Kozhikode (Kerala) [India], April 1 (ANI): There appears to be no stopping Fazila Ikwaput this season. The Ugandan striker was once again the difference-maker as Gokulam Kerala FC edged Sethu FC 1-0 in a closely contested 2024-25 Indian Women's League fixture at the EMS Corporation Stadium on Monday.

Ikwaput's 14th-minute strike, her 20th goal of the campaign, proved enough to hand the Malabarians a vital three points and keep them in pursuit of league leaders East Bengal FC. Gokulam Kerala remain second in the standings with 26 points from 11 matches, four points behind East Bengal, who sit atop the table with 30 points from as many games. The Moshal Girls are two wins away from their maiden IWL trophy with just three rounds to go. As such, it was a must-win fixture for the Malabarians to maintain the pressure on the leaders and stretch the title race.

For Sethu FC, it was a return to familiar frustrations after they had snapped a losing streak with a win over defending champions Odisha in their previous match. But the Madurai outfit failed to build on that momentum and was once again undone by a lack of sharpness in the final third. The defeat was their sixth of the season, and they remained in fourth place with 13 points from 11 games.

From the outset, Gokulam Kerala signalled their attacking intent. Their high pressing and quick transitions unsettled Sethu, who struggled to find any rhythm. The breakthrough arrived inside the opening quarter of an hour when Ikwaput pounced on a defensive lapse to slot home coolly, adding yet another goal to her already impressive tally.

That early strike lifted the tempo for the home side, who began to carve open the Sethu defence with ease. But despite numerous opportunities, particularly for Ikwaput and R Darshinidevi, the finishing touch was often lacking.

Sethu, to their credit, responded in the second half with more urgency. Amnah Nababi and Malavika P attempted to wrest control in midfield and tried to force a way back into the contest. However, Gokulam Kerala's backline stood firm, marshalled confidently by their defenders and goalkeeper Payal Basude, who remained composed and alert to every threat. (ANI)

