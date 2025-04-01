The Indian Premier League (IPL has already seen some astounding results and thrilling cricket matches in the last eight days. In the match 14 of the IPL 2025, Lucknow Super Giants will host at the Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Vihari Bajpayee stadium in Ekana, Lucknow on April 1. You can check the Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings IPL 2025 scorecard here. Most teams have played their three matches in the IPL 2025. One of the teams yet to do it is the Punjab Kings who have played only one match and will play their second match away from home. Both teams are coming out of a victory and PBKS will look to extend their winning run under captain Shreyas Iyer. LSG on the other hand have stunned SRH and will look to secure their first victory at home. Arshdeep Singh Handpicks Favourite IPL Memory; Experience of Playing Under Shreyas Iyer’s Captaincy.

Lucknow Super Giants will be playing their first home game of the IPL 2025 season. They have a few players injured. Although Avesh Khan has returned and the bowling attack led by Shardul Thakur has delivered on key occasions. Prince Yadav has impressed in the last match and so has Digvesh Rathi. LSG will look for runs from the top with Mitchell Marsh and Nicholas Pooran in form. Captain Rishabh Pant is yet to fire with the bat and will have to do it soon. Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad and David Miller didn't get much batting opportunities and LSG will like to keep things that way. Aiden Markram's form is another thing they will want to change.

LSG vs PBKS IPL 2025 Live Score Updates

Punjab Kings are revolving round their new-found captain Shreyas Iyer. Iyer led charge with the bat in the last game where he scored 97* and powered his team to a big total. He received support from Shashank Singh and Priyansh Arya. Glenn Maxwell got dismissed for a duck again and will be a matter of concern to the PBKS management. The rest of the batting didn't get much opportunity to show their caliber but Prabhsimran Singh is someone they will want to give them starts. Bowling has went well for PBKS specially after Vyshak Vijay Kumar came in. It will be a matter to see if PBKS likes to bring in Lockie Ferguson for Azmatullah Omarzai.

Punjab Kings Squad: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Shashank Singh, Suryansh Shedge, Marco Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Harpreet Brar, Nehal Wadhera, Praveen Dubey, Vishnu Vinod, Yash Thakur, Aaron Hardie, Kuldeep Sen, Harnoor Singh, Musheer Khan, Pyla Avinash, Xavier Bartlett, Lockie Ferguson, Josh Inglis.

Lucknow Super Giants Squad: Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Prince Yadav, Mitchell Marsh, Manimaran Siddharth, Himmat Singh, Akash Maharaj Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Matthew Breetzke, Aryan Juyal, RS Hangargekar, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Akash Deep, Mayank Yadav, Shamar Joseph, Arshin Kulkarni