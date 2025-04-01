New Zealand National Cricket Team vs Pakistan National Cricket Team Free Live Streaming Online and Telecast Details: Pakistan will be looking to stay alive in the three-match One-Day International (ODI) series as they face New Zealand in the second match. New Zealand comprehensively won the series opener by 73 runs as Pakistan were restricted to 271 in a chase of 345. Meanwhile, for NZ vs PAK free live streaming online and telecast details continue reading. NZ vs PAK 1st ODI 2025: Mark Chapman’s Century Powers New Zealand Cricket Team to 73-Run Win Over Pakistan in Napier.

Mark Chapman scored a brilliant century for the home side as he smashed 132 off 111 balls. He was well accompanied by Daryl Mitchell who scored 76 off 84 balls. The duo added a 199-run stand for the fourth wicket. Towards the end debutant Muhammad Abbas smashed 52 off just 26 balls to help Kiwis post 344/9.

For Pakistan, Babar Azam was top scorer with 78 off 83 balls. Salman Ali Agha also chipped in 58 off 48 balls but that was not enough to take Pakistan to victory. In bowling, it was Nathan Smith who shone brightly for New Zealand with figures of 4/60. Muhammad Abbass Surpasses Krunal Pandya To Score Fastest Half-Century on ODI Debut, Achieves Feat During NZ vs PAK 1st ODI 2025 Match.

When is New Zealand vs Pakistan 2nd ODI 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

The New Zealand national cricket team vs Pakistan national cricket team's second ODI will take place at the Seddon Park in Hamilton, on Wednesday, April 2. The NZ vs PAK 2nd ODI has a scheduled start time of 3:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of New Zealand vs Pakistan 2nd ODI 2025?

Sony Sports Network have the broadcasting rights to the New Zealand cricket matches in India. The NZ vs PAK 1st ODI 2025 live telecast viewing option will be available on the Sony Ten 3, Sony Ten 4 and Sony Ten 5 TV channels in India. For the New Zealand vs Pakistan online viewing option, read below.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of New Zealand vs Pakistan 2nd ODI 2025?

As Sony Sports Network has the broadcast rights of the NZ vs PAK three-match ODI 2025 series, the live streaming viewing option of the series will be available on Sony’s OTT platform SonyLIV app and website, in exchange for a subscription fee. FanCode will also provide NZ vs PAK 1st ODI live streaming online viewing options in India on its website and mobile app in exchange for a match pass. Amazon Prime Video will also provide NZ vs PAK live streaming but at the cost of a subscription.

