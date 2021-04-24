New Delhi [India], April 24 (ANI): India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja on Saturday said the nation needs to be united in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic as the country is battling with a second wave of the virus.

He also urged countrymen to follow Covid-19 appropriate behaviour and thanked healthcare workers for their selfless service.

Taking to Twitter, Jadeja wrote, "Right now more than ever we need to be united in our fight against Covid-19. Please wear a mask, follow social distancing and let's adhere to the government norms. As citizens, we must be responsible, and I thank the doctors, nurses for their selfless service in these tough times."

Jadeja is currently part of the Chennai Super Kings squad for the ongoing 14th edition of the Indian Premier League.

Echoing the sentiments, CSK batsman Suresh Raina said the medical infrastructure system is slowly collapsing and lives are at risk due to the Covid-19 situation in the country. He urged people to stay home and help the frontline workers to do their job.

"India is battling a crisis situation today. The medical infrastructure is slowly collapsing, resources depleting and more lives at risk than ever before. There is no pain greater than seeing your loved one fight the battle," he tweeted.

"My humble request to everyone -- if you have the choice to stay home, please do it to keep yourself, your family and your nation safe. Do your bit to help the doctors, police, paramedics and govt authorities do their job. That is the need of the hour!" Raina added.

Meanwhile, India recorded 3,46,786 new COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day spike since the pandemic broke out last year. According to the official data issued by the Union Health Ministry, the country has recorded 2,624 new deaths due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

The country's total infection count has mounted to 1,66,10,481 cases, while 1,89,544 people have succumbed to the viral infection so far. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)