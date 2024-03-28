Adelaide [Australia], March 28 (ANI): Jason Gillespie will step down from his role with the South Australia Cricket Association (SACA) as South Australia and Adelaide Strikers men's head coach will continue until the end of June.

"Jason Gillespie has resigned from his role with the SACA as head coach of the West End Redbacks and Adelaide Strikers," SACA stated in a statement.

Gillespie took over as head coach of the Strikers ahead of the 2015-16 BBL season, leading the team for nine seasons, including the maiden Championship in BBL|07 and multiple finals campaigns.

The 71 Test great then returned to South Australia full-time ahead of the 2020/21 summer, taking the reins of the Redbacks during a time of change led by the retirements of several key veterans.

SACA President Will Rayner acknowledged the lasting contribution Gillespie has made to South Australian cricket.

"Both as a player and a coach, Jason has always represented South Australia with passion and positivity. We are extremely grateful for the dedication he has shown to South Australian cricket over a remarkably long period of time. He has been a genuine leader both on and off the field and we wish him every success in the future. He will always be considered as one of the legends of South Australian Cricket," Rayner said, according to SACA release.

Gillespie will finish his roles with SACA at the end of June.

"I am incredibly proud of what we achieved together at the SACA, and I will always cherish those memories. I have no doubt that South Australian cricket has a bright future," Gillespie said.

"I would like to thank everyone for their support during my time with the Strikers and Redbacks, it has been a true team effort. To be able to play and coach in my home State has been a wonderful experience, something I feel honoured to have achieved. Looking forward, I am excited to explore new opportunities in the sport and pursue the next chapter in my career," he added. (ANI)

