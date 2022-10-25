London [UK], October 25 (ANI): Opening veteran Jason Roy made a return to the national side as England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced a 15-man squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against Australia on Tuesday, which will start from November 17 onwards.

"England Men's selection panel have named a 15-strong squad for the three-match ODI series against Australia starting in November," said ECB in a statement.

From the current ICC Men's T20 World Cup squad, 11 players will remain in Australia when the series gets underway at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday 17 November.

Seam bowler Olly Stone, who will join Nottinghamshire from November 1, will be looking to add to his four ODI caps, having last played for England in this format in October 2018 against Sri Lanka.

Hampshire batter James Vince returns to the squad, having last played in July 2021 at Edgbaston against Pakistan.

Kent middle-order batter Sam Billings is also recalled and will be looking to add his 25 ODI caps.

The three-match series will be played over six days, with matches in Adelaide, Sydney and finishing in Melbourne on November 22.

England Men's ODI Series versus Australia Schedule:

First ODI: Australia v England, Thursday November 17, 2022, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide (1.50 pm local)

Second ODI: Australia v England, Saturday November 19, 2022, SCG, Sydney (2.20pm local)

Third ODI: Australia v England, Tuesday November 22, 2022, MCG, Melbourne (2.20pm local)

England Men's ODI squad: Jos Buttler (Lancashire) Captain, Moeen Ali (Warwickshire - from 1 November), Sam Billings (Kent), Sam Curran (Surrey), Liam Dawson (Hampshire), Chris Jordan (Surrey), Dawid Malan (Yorkshire), Adil Rashid (Yorkshire), Jason Roy (Surrey), Phil Salt (Lancashire), Olly Stone (Nottinghamshire - from 1 November), James Vince (Hampshire), David Willey (Northamptonshire - from 1 November), Chris Woakes (Warwickshire), Luke Wood (Lancashire). (ANI)

