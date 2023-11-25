Srinagar, Nov 25 (PTI) A two-day autocross motorsport event began here on Saturday with an aim to promote passion for racing and provide a platform for drivers to showcase their skills.

"Valley Autocross" -- a closed-circuit autocross event -- started at the Lasjan bypass on the city outskirts here.

The event is being organised by the Valley Motorsports Club in association with Northstar Motorsports and the Kashmir Road Safety Foundation.

The event saw the participation of more than a dozen drivers, including three females.

"More than a dozen participants, including three female drivers, participated in the thrilling event on the first day, which witnessed adrenaline-pumping action and provided an exhilarating experience for the spectators," Amrit Pal Singh Bali, founder member of the Valley Motorsports Club, said.

He said the event saw skilled drivers navigate a challenging course with precision and speed, showcasing their mastery of the autocross art.

The event was overseen by officials of the Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India (FMSCI).

Bali said the event was held smoothly and all the safety measures and precautions, including the provision of an ambulance and a medical team, were put in place.

Before the event, the drivers undertook a track walk for familiarisation and a briefing was also provided to them where their queries were cleared by Samrat Yadav, the "Gypsy King" of India -- who was the special guest on the occasion, he added.

The event has been organised to promote motorsports and inculcate enthusiasm among the youngsters of Kashmir, Bali said.

Valley Autocross is dedicated to promoting the passion for autocross and providing a platform for drivers to showcase their skills, he said.

Such events also help youngsters channelise their energy in a positive manner, away from social crimes, especially drugs, Bali said.

One of the female drivers, Marina Farooq, said, "I am very happy to participate in this event. Such motorsports events should be organised in the future also to boost the motorsports potential of the drivers of the valley."

The event is open to all and an increased number of participants are expected to participate in it on the second day on Sunday.

Bali said Jammu and Kashmir has great potential for motorsports and the event also promotes the message of road safety and saving lives.

